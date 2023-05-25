CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Every year one local community comes together to honor veterans in an amazing way.

The veterans flag display at Memorial Park in Cameron has grown from just a few hundred flags in its first year to well over 1,200 this year.

For a small $5 donation, residents can sponsor a flag for a veteran of their choice. The name of the veteran along with the flag is then placed in the park just before Memorial Day weekend.

Names of soldiers from the Cameron area, going all the way back to the Revolutionary War, are represented in the massive display.

More than thirty volunteers spend hours placing each flag in the park. The result is an impressive display that pays tribute to those who have served their country.

“There was a lot of help, a lot of help. That’s one thing we have here is volunteers. They are not afraid to show up and put in a day’s work.” Tom Conely, Memorial Planner

” If you want to know about your community, go out and do something like this. You see these guys walking on the street and you say. ‘Who are these guys?’ After you do this you go…man, that guy was a veteran. He was in Vietnam, he was in Korea…it’s great.” Jim Rogers, Project Organizer

Cameron will hold their annual Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. on Monday. Town officials say they invite everyone throughout the Ohio Valley to visit the display.