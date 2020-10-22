Cameron mobile food pantry serves over 200 families

CAMERON, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Food Resource Network paired up with the Mountaineer Food Bank for their sixth Mobile Food Pantry this year.



The pantry was held in Cameron from 11 a.m. until 1 PM Oct 22

The food drive was held at the Blue and Gold Christian Center.

Families were invited to drive up and receive a box per family of free food.

The food boxes included cheese, oranges and mixed nuts.

Those working the food drive say giving back to their community members is the least they can do to uplift spirits during a difficult year.

“I think we’re all struggling to know how to help and know how to be valuable at this time. I think Covid has really brought out the best in people in terms of wanting to support each other and help each other and I think this is just a part of what’s valuable and important to us to make sure that we can be part of a solution,” said Staci Dei, the director of the Marshall County Family Resource Network.

The food drive served 202 families in Cameron.