CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The kids of Cameron are about to have a new playground thanks to a generous donation made by the Marshall County Park and Recreation Board and DBA Grand Vue Park.

This nearly $40,000 playground package was won by the staff at Grand Vue Park at the West Virginia Recreation and Park Association Conference and will be gifted to the City of Cameron at no cost.

They said that when deciding on a city in Marshall County to put this park, Cameron had the cleanest area at the Cameron Recreation Park, and the most need for something like this.

”We drove around the whole county looking for a great spot. And when I saw Cameron Recreation Park without a playground altogether, which I’m a big baseball guy. So, to see baseball mothers that I know we have a little kids watching their family and have a place for those kids to go play, I thought it could make the best impact in our in our community.” Craig White – General Manager, Grand Vue Park

”When Craig came to me and we discussed this, I was very excited because we needed that for that park. That’s kind of like the final touch for that park. There has been talk of a playground out there, so to get this donated to us by the different entities is very exciting for the city.” Greg Galentine – Mayor, City of Cameron

The plan is to break ground in the new year, and have the park completed by spring of 2024.

This proposal was approved by Cameron City Council all thanks to the Marhsall County Parks and Recreation Board, the Grand Vue Park Staff, the Marshall County Commission, and Cunningham Recreation – who designed the layout of the playground.