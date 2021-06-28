Cameron resident believes illegal dumping is causing flooding

Cameron, W.Va (WTRF) – The City of Cameron had seen a lot of flooding last week, but all of the problems didn’t go away with the rain.

One man in Cameron says his property has started to flood periodically, but it isn’t due to heavy rainfall.

Archie Chaplin has a creek in his backyard that he believes has started to overflow due to dumping.

He says debris floating down the creek is clogging the culverts that let the water flow freely.

Chapin says everything from metal fencing to a television have made their way onto his and his neighbors’ property.

“Out of the eight years I’ve seen it happen here twice because the culverts got clogged up with debris. In this little hollow right here, its more or less wasn’t the rain that did us, it was the garbage going into the creek. And then it clogs up the creek and takes everyone’s property.” Archie Chaplin – Cameron resident

Chaplin believes this flooding will only get worse as more debris comes down the creek and dams even more of the culverts.

He is hoping local authorities can get involved and help clean up the creek and prevent property damage.