GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Drivers on Route 2 in Glen Dale may have thought they were seeing a fire at Gumby’s, at the North end of town on Thursday afternoon.

But, here’s what happened.

A van pulled in to Gumby’s on Route 2. Flames were coming from its engine compartment.

Firefighters responded and put out the fire immediately. It did not spread to the building.

No one was injured.