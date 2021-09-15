Car partially submerged in Little Grave Creek outside of Glen Dale

MARSHALL COUNTY, E. Va. (WTRF)- A car submerged in water is stuck in a creek outside of Glen Dale, but no word on how it got there.

Firefighters responded to the call shortly after 6 tonight.

They say no one was inside the car, and there weren’t any injuries. Firefighters believe it went under a couple bridges before it washed up here due to heavy rain.

According to the Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart, the driver is safe, and the car had broken down on the driver earlier today.

Stay with 7News for any weather updates when it comes to flooding in the Ohio Valley.