Center McMechen Getting A New Home And A New Name

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(WTRF)- Marshall County Schools have purchased the industrial park in McMechen and will build a new school for Center McMechen.

The industrial park will be home the future home of McMechen Elementary School.

7News exclusively obtained a photo of a sign that was put up before the purchase was made by Marshall County Schools.

After reaching out to Marshall County Schools about the sign, the sign was removed.

A news conference was provided at 10:30 am Wednesday morning to provide details.

7News will have more of the purchase at 5PM and 6PM.

