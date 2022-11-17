MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Children are often asked the proverbial question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

Maybe they see themselves as a nurse, a police officer or perhaps even a news anchor.

Although this question, some say, may be too early to ask kids so young, teachers and staff at Central Elementary in Moundsville are sparking this certain kind of conversation.

On Thursday, the school held Career Day for third, fourth and fifth graders.

The kids, who attended the event floated from one table to the next, asking professionals a variety of questions like, “What does a typical workday look like?” and “What’s the best and worst part of your job?”

About 285 children attended Thursday’s career fair.