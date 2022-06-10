Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’re redecorating or just love admiring amazing pieces of glassware, check this out!

Fostoria produced glass in Moundsville until the late 1900’s, and now it has all kinds of rare pieces to show off.

Some of the glass is rare and very expensive and others have a lot of history.

The gorgeous pieces are produced all over, including Cambridge, Morgantown, and, of course, Fostoria. Dozens of dealers put their works on display for people to admire or even purchase for themselves.

The proceeds from the event help the Fostoria Glass Society of America Museum preserve the glass for future generations.

Volunteers from the museum couldn’t be any more happy with the turn out.

“It’s excellent. We haven’t ever had this much of a crowd. The support means everything. We need to support the museum. This is a big event for this community and form the people who traveled here. They respect this show”. Cassie Clark, Fostoria Glass Museum

You can admire the pieces yourself at the Moundsville Center Building Saturday from 11am to 4pm or Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Volunteers say you can pay upfront.