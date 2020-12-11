Check your child’s Christmas list twice: the toys they want may not be safe

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Parents, the Christmas lists are piling up aren’t they?

From dolls, to bikes to blocks, kids are asking for the year’s hottest toys.

Before you make their holiday wishes come true, you may want to check the age limit. Just because it’s on your child’s list, doesn’t mean it’s safe.

Some toys will have smaller parts that come apart and the child could choke on them. Some will have sharper objects that the child can um get cut on. Katrina Wasmuth, Nurse Practitioner, WVU Medicine Children’s Glen Dale Pediatrics

Healthcare providers warn choking hazards may be one of the bigger dangers when it comes to children’s toys.

It’s a good idea to make sure the toy and the object is larger than the child’s mouth, or fist, or that you can’t fit the object in a toilet paper roll. Allison Badgley, Physician Assistant, WVU Medicine Children’s Glen Dale Pediatrics

Make sure battery compartments are tightly sealed and keep a special eye out for button batteries.

They’re not only a choking hazard.

If children insert these where they don’t belong, it can damage tissue.

Even if a battery operated toy is dead, that battery, if it becomes dislodged can still pose a risk to your child. Allison Badgley, Physician Assistant, WVU Medicine Children’s Glen Dale Pediatrics

Those tiny batteries are also used in some holiday decorations, light-up sweaters and even greeting cards.

Beware of toys with magnets, especially around younger children who tend to put everything in their mouths.

If you swallow more than one magnet, those magnets can attract to each other in the lining of the gut and they can actually cause an erosion in the gut and that’s a true emergency too. Katrina Wasmuth, Nurse Practitioner, WVU Medicine Children’s Glen Dale Pediatrics

Medical experts also say to make sure to watch your kids while they’re playing, especially if they’re different ages. A toy that’s safe for an older child could be dangerous for a younger one.

Even with toys that seem harmless like stuffed animals, you wanna make sure the seams and edges are well manufactured because any sort of stuffing that would become dislodged could cause a suffocation risk or stuffed animals that are filled with pellets that could be a choking hazard. Allison Badgley, Physician Assistant, WVU Medicine Children’s Glen Dale Pediatrics

So, before you buy, do your research.

Read labels, check for recalls and remember buying age-appropriate toys isn’t just about safety. It helps with development too.

The best type of toy is one that’s gonna match your child’s specific developmental skills and capabilities, but ones that are also gonna promote the acquisition of new developmental skills and capabilities. Allison Badgley, Physician Assistant, WVU Medicine Children’s Glen Dale Pediatrics

Most children’s toys or products come with a recall card. They say it’s also important to fill out and mail because that will allow companies to notify you if a toy is later recalled.

If you want to check and make sure what’s on your child’s list is age-appropriate and hasn’t been recalled, try healthychildren.org.

There, you can go age by age to learn what to look for on labels to make sure the toy your child wants is safe.