Cheer on ‘Super Kids’ as they go behind the wheel

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- Special needs kids go behind the wheel in the first-ever “Super Kids” Soapbox Derby.

These children, or as they like to call them, the super kids act as pilots. But they aren’t the ones actually steering.

They’ll ride alongside an experience driver, giving them a chance to feel the wind on their face.

There’s around 20 kids this event is expected to draw in.

The cause itself is special for the community of Moundsville and the super kids.

It also takes Chairman Phil Remke back. He had a severely handicap son who passed away many years ago and only hopes to make the super kids feel special, just like his own son once did.

“To have the special needs children interact with other children… even though you don’t think they know, they really know. You can see the expression on their face. The wind on their face when they go down the track, and the people cheering them on, and you get that feeling of love.” Phil Remke, Chairman of “Super Kids” Soapbox Derby.

Remke is welcoming anyone to cheer these kids on in the race. He says even bring your own kids to see it.

The event is Saturday, May 22nd, and the kids will take off around 10, and they’ll race down the hill on 8th street in Moundsville.

The event goes till 6.

If you’d like to go, the event is all free.