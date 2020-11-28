Christmas trees ready for the taking in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — You can really feel the Christmas Spirit in Moundsville!

Friday night several Christmas trees were lit up at the 22nd annual Elizabethtown Festival.

Hundreds of locals came out on Black Friday enjoying some holiday music, picking out a live Christmas tree, and getting new holiday décor.

All of it is outside this year unlike like other years — it’s more like an old fashioned Christmas Tree Village and Live Tree Sale. And of course — Santa Claus was there!

The Village is open weekends starting today — until the weekend of December 18th… Or until all trees find a home.

Admission is free, and tree sales are cash only.