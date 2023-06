The circus is back in town!

The Lewis & Clark Circus is coming to Marshall County at the Marshall County Fair Grounds on June 16 and 17.

There are two showtimes for each date. Showtime begins on Friday at 5 pm and 7:30 pm and Saturday at 3 pm and 5:30 pm.

The show promises 90 minutes of circus fun for the whole family.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets begin online at $20 for one adult and free child.

