City and County leaders tackle flooding issues in parts of McMechen

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)- McMechen city leaders and Marshall County commissioners are taking steps to tackle the flooding situation.

21st street right off Route 2 in McMechen is especially prone to flooding after a heavy rain: a problem that commissioners say has been on-going for a while now. Commissioners say it stems back to a couple years ago when a big downpour left a number of homes flooded, not only on 21st street, but all over the city, and commissioners say it’s flooded many times since.

Meanwhile, city and county officials have come together to step in.

“It’s just one of those things you’ve got to do. When you’re neighbors are hurting, you’ve got to do something. We’re working on identifying the problem.”

President John Gruzinskas, Marshall County Commission

When it does flood, Commissioners it overloads their systems and infrastructure.

Commissioners say they’ve just started paying contractors to move heavy-machinery and also are helping with the water treatment plant, which is another spot that gets hit hard.

