City of Moundsville to have Firework display July 4

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The city of Moundsville it will continue their tradition with their annul firework display on July 4.

There will be no seating for the event. Those attending will need to stand by their vehicles or stay inside them to practice social distancing.

The Marshall County Fairgrounds will be open to park and watch the display but the city says theres multiple areas to view the great view of their show.

Fireworks will begin at dusk in Moundsville.

The city wants those attending to be aware of heavy traffic watching and departing the city.