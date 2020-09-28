Closed for two weeks, Marshall County Health Department now back open!

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department says one of their own testing positive for Covid-19 was a huge lesson that was bound to happen sooner or later.

The one staff member who tested positive is now back to work, along with all other staff who tested negative.

Even in these past weeks the Health Department has seen large groups of people without masks and is warning residents, again, that we are in a pandemic.

Leading by example and finding other means to safely help the community… This temporary closure is now being used as guidance for how other health departments should operate when a staff member comes down with the virus.

It was going to happen here. It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when. We were on the phone today with other agencies throughout the state to discuss the procedures we went through. And hopefully be able to give some guidance if another agency happens to come across a similar situation. Mark Ackermann, Threat Preparedness Director

The Health Department has decided to stick to appointment only… unless you need a flu shot. The influenza clinic is now running – as officials say – because we’re fighting a coinciding pandemic, this time may be more important than ever to get one. So you can stop in Monday and Friday, 8:30 to 3:30 to get that dose.

They’d prefer it if you make an appointment, but they won’t turn anyone away.