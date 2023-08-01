A college student is currently trying to make his way through school by going door-to-door in Marshall County while helping families with education.

Sean “The Education Man” Eastman is a college student from Iowa and recently said he got approval from the Marshall County Clerk’s Office and Sheriff’s Office to go to sell educational books website & apps with Southwestern Advantage.

Eastman says he sells study guides that help parents help kids with Math and other subjects, Study Guides that help kids save time doing homework and tests, Fun and Educational kid’s books from babies through elementary school to give them a head start for preschool and kindergarten and Advanced learning materials that help your child excel in AP classes and SAT/ACT.

To get in touch with Eastman and to follow his journey, you can go to the Facebook page here.