Construction making dreams come true for kids and adults in Moundsville

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Construction is underway in Moundsville at multiple locations! One spot will have the kids jumping with joy and the other is something the city manager is calling the “largest project Moundsville has ever taken on.”

City Manager Rick Healy says plans are on the move with the architect and the city building is getting ready for bid in the next weeks.

Part of the building will be demolished and police, fire and office staff will all be under one roof and the other part of the building will become a parking lot.

But hey kids, we didn’t forget about you!

HEY MOUNDSVILLE! Who’s ready for a SPLASH PAD?!? City Manager Rick Healy tells me the first big part came in today and they’re already getting to work to meet the mid-summer opening! More tonight @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/mVV5VVedkY — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) May 25, 2021

On Mulberry Ave, a splash pad is in the making with slated opening date mid-summer.

Big news, exciting news today. We received the first of two shipments from the company that’s supplying the splash pad product. So, today we received a very large tank that will be buried for the water as well as all the electrical and pump components for inside. Rick Healy, Moundsville City Manager

Lifeguards will still be monitoring splash pad and Moundsville is in need of a crew!

Four Seasons Pool is the city’s only pool and Healy says they’ve already had to close it early some evenings and not open on certain days because of a lack of staffing.

There are openings for up to six lifeguards and two or three more desk people.

To apply, head here.