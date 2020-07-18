Coronavirus In Marshall County: 1 new positive case

Moundsville, WV – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of one additional new positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 case in Marshall County. The individual is a female in her 40’s who is having mild symptoms. She is currently in isolation at home. Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with her daily checking symptoms and temperature.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 88 confirmed cases and 1 probable cases, 28 of which are in isolation at home along with 2 hospitalized and 59 whom have been released from isolation.

The Marshall County Health Department wants to remind everyone that this virus remains active within our communities and want people to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and others safe.