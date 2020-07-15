Coronavirus In Marshall County: 5 new positive COVID-19 cases

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 5 additional new positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Marshall County.

The first individual is a male in his 70’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The second individual is a female in her teens who is asymptomatic. The third is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fourth is a female in her 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fifth is a female in her 50’s who is reporting mild symptoms. All are currently in isolation at home. Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with them daily for symptoms and temperature.

None of these cases are associated with the mass testing completed in Marshall County on July 10 and 11. Two of these cases are associated to a nursing home outbreak in Ohio County.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 84 confirmed cases and 1 probable case, 30 of which are in isolation at home along with 2 hospitalized and 53 whom have been released from isolation.

The Health Department is seeing a dramatic rise in cases associated with large group events such as parties, sporting events and vacations at Myrtle Beach. We continue to recommend to people to maintain social distancing and wearing of a facial covering in public.

For more information contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV