Coronavirus In Marshall County: 5 new positive Coronavirus cases

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 5 additional new positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Marshall County.

This individual is a male in his 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The second individual is a male in his 20’s who is asymptomatic. The third is a male in his 50’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fourth is a female in her 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fifth is a male in his 30’s who is asymptomatic.

All are currently in isolation at home. Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with them daily for symptoms and temperature.

None of these cases are associated with the mass testing completed in Marshall County on July 10 and 11.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 79 confirmed cases and 1 probable case, 32 of which are in isolation at home along with 2 hospitalized and 46 whom have been released from isolation.

The Health Department is seeing a dramatic rise in cases associated with large group events such as parties, sporting events, and vacations at Myrtle Beach.

They continue to recommend to people to maintain social distancing and wearing of a facial covering in public.

For more information contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.