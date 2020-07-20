CORONAVIRUS in Marshall County: County adds 5 cases, including two children

Moundsville, WV–The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of five additional new COVID-19 cases in Marshall County on Monday including a one-year-old male child.

Two cases are both one-year-old males. Both children are exhibiting mild symptoms. Others are a male in his forties who is asymptomatic, a female in her sixties who is reporting mild symptoms and a male in his thirties who is reporting mild symptoms. The Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with them daily for symptoms and temperatures.

None of these cases are associated with the mass testing completed in Marshall County on July 10 and 11. Two of these cases are associated with a beach in Florida.

Marshall County now has 94 confirmed cases and 1 probable case, 25 of which are in isolation at home along with 2 hospitalized and 68 whom have been released from isolation.

The health department is seeing a dramatic rise in cases associated with large group events such as parties, sporting events and vacations at multiple beaches. We continue to recommend to people to maintain social distancing and wearing of a facial covering in public as directed by the Governor Justice.

For more information contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840.