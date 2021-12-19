Cozy Christmas concert at Cockayne Farmstead channels centuries of culture

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF) – Centuries of musical tradition, captured in one candlelit performance in Glen Dale.

A cozy Christmas concert at the Cockayne Farmstead brought a small, intimate crowd to witness the historic and tuneful stylings of the group Faire May.

Featuring instruments of the past and the 21st century, the four players evoked what it would have been like to have a Victorian-era show in your own home.

Cockayne’s site manager says it’s all about revealing the excitement and mystery of the past in the present day.

I try and think of events that make history not boring, that make it entertaining for people to come and see this is what the past was like, it’s not just in a book or something, it was real people doing real stuff and it was fun. Kara Gordon, Site Manager, Cockayne Farmstead

The setlist featured songs known to contemporary audiences, as well as buried gems found in the Cockayne archives.