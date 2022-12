GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews were hard at work Tuesday morning for a house fire in Marshall County.

Officials say the fire started in a basement of 210 Jefferson Ave. in Glen Dale.

The call came in at 1:03 am and was contained at 1:45 am.

Officials say there were no injuries but the house was pretty damages and is not enterable.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Glen Dale, McMechen, Moundsville fire all responded along with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.