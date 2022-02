Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County crews are battling a fire affecting two buildings on Jefferson Ave. in Moundsville Saturday night.

Flames could be seen from the top floor of 111 Jefferson around 8:15 p.m., as damage was also visible to the next door.

Moundsville, Benwood, McMechen, and Glen Dale fire departments were all on scene, along with the West Virginia State Police.

Details are very limited at this time. 7news will give updates on this developing situation online and on air.