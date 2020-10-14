2 people get out safely of a Moundsville house fire

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Police have told 7News that a fire started at the location of 101 Levi Ave. in Moundsville.

Two people were inside the two story home and were able to get out safely.

No injuries are reported at this time

Moundsville VFD Assistant Chief Flores says the call came in at 6:41 AM.

Of the two story home 75 % was involved.

Crews from Moundsville VFD, Moundsville City Fire, Marshall County EMS, Glendale VFD, Limestone VFD, local police, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, AEP , and Mountaineer Gas are on the scene

Currently multiple streets are blocked off including First Street and Levi Avenue.

Taylor Long is on the scene working to get details.

