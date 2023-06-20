MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Rescue crews are searching both the Ohio and West Virginia sides of the Ohio River Tuesday night after a person reportedly jumped off the Moundsville Bridge.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

First responders from Marshall County EMS, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and Marshall County Fire are on scene along with OR&W Fire, Powhatan Rescue and Benwood.

Several rescue boats are in the water.

Moundsville Police Chief Thomas Mitchell says crews have been on the water for around two hours and that this is a search and rescue mission.

7News Reporter Baylee Martin is at the scene to gather more details.

BREAKING🚨: Rescue crews are searching the Ohio River after someone jumped off of the Moundsville Bridge. Marshall Co. and Moundsville PD, Fire, and EMS are on the scene. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/fbxMitVgmr — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) June 20, 2023

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.