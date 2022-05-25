Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ll be driving through Marshall County in June, you may spot a few unfamiliar helicopters in the summer skies.

But don’t be alarmed—it’s a yearly process from a company we all depend on to keep our homes cool in West Virginia.

American Electric Power has miles and miles of power lines all across the state—and they have to protect all of them to keep our power running.

You’ve probably already seen crews out doing that work this month, but for the more remote areas, they’ll be doing a process called aerial spray.

Helicopters will be out applying herbicides on rights-of-way in Marshall County in June.

The company says it’s a process that needs to be done as trees grow up into the lines.

Those herbicides have been approved by the EPA and Department of Agriculture—and chances are you won’t even see the helicopters.

We don’t typically use aerial spray in areas such as housing developments or things like that. The reason that spray is used is because the area is very rural and very difficult to get to, so it’s very difficult terrain for other mechanisms to reach it, and so typically these are areas that are not very populated at all. Joelle Moray, External Affairs Manager, AEP

Now AEP does have two different numbers to call if you have questions about the maintenance.

You can call 260-897-8090 or 1-800-642-3622 and tell them if you have a sensitive area on your property, like a body of water or a garden.

Here is where AEP will be doing the aerial spray:

Sand Hill-Warton Hill 138kV – A transmission line on metal poles beginning at the Sandhill Station, running east for 7.5 miles and ending at Warton Hill Station.

George Washington Tap 138kV – A transmission tap line off of the Tidd-Natrium line, running west 4.75 miles and ending at the George Washington Station.

Kammer-Ormets #1 and #2 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Kammer Plant, running south 11 miles and ending at the chemical plant near New Martinsville.

Mobay-Natrium 69kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Natrium Station, running south and ending at the Mobay Station on West Virginia Route 2.

Natrium-Monongahela 138kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Natrium Station, running south and ending at a point of connection with First Energy near Riverview Hill Rd.

Washington-Dilles Bottom 69kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the George Washington Station and running north, crossing the Ohio River and ending at the Dilles Bottom Station.

Wayman-Gosney Hill 138kV – A transmission line on steel poles that begins at the Tidd-Natrium line, runs east for 7.6 miles and ends at the Gosney Hill gas facility.

Wheeling-Moundsville 69kV – A transmission line beginning at the Brues Station and running south. The line runs parallel to the Ohio River for 8.24 miles and ends at the Moundsville Station.

Aston Loop 138kV – A transmission tap line on steel poles beginning at the Big Grave Creek Station near Falls Creek Lane, running east for 1.3 miles and ending at the Aston Station off Fork Creek Rd.

Moundsville-Natrium 69kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Mitchell Plant, running south along West Virginia Route 7 for 13.6 miles and ending at the Natrium Station by the General Hydrogen facility off Energy Rd.