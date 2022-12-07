WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helm’s Marshall County Sheriff reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving 2 riders on dirt bikes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student of John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around 1328 Viola Road in Wheeling and crashed.

At this time there is no evidence of drugs or alcohol involved in the crash.

Police are still investigating, please stay with 7News as more details come available.