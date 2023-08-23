MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Animal Shelter is offering a fantastic incentive to stay in your pajamas and cuddle with their adoptable kitties.

The shelter is hosting a Cats Pajamas Party on Friday, August 25, from 7-9 p.m.

Cat lovers will have their adoption fee waived if they come dressed in PJs to adopt a cat.

MCAS suggests bringing cat items and toys to help your new family member feel a little cozier.

If you plan on adopting and have other animals in the home, the shelter says to bring a copy of their vaccination records to help speed up the adoption process.