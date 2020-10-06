Drive-In Halloween movie night coming to Moundsville

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The City of Moundsville Arts and Culture Commission is hosting a Halloween Movie Night.

The event is free and will be held on October 10 at Valley Fork Baseball Field. Parking is first come, first served.

The movie being shown at the event will be Hocus Pocus.

There will be free popcorn and candy to those that attend.

The movie will be begin at dusk.

Halloween costumes are encouraged.