MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coffee lovers, leave a little extra time to grab yourself a treat before heading to work on Monday.

Check this out—

Grab yourself a cup of coffee on the way into work Monday. The Dunkin’ in Moundsville opens tomorrow! My favorite thing to get is cold brew. How about you? ☕️

More tonight on 7News‼️@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/iamGazXxos — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 8, 2022 For news update follow Ashley on Twitter.

The Moundsville Dunkin Donuts officially opens Monday, May 9th, at 5 a.m.

It’s located on Route 2 near Walmart and Burger King.

Officials say this is the first coffee chain to come to the City of Moundsville.

Community members have been patiently waiting since the start of construction in the fall.

Dunkin’ Donuts fans are sure to enjoy this new addition to the area.