Dunkin’ opening announced for Moundsville just in time for iced coffee

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Get your mugs ready! Construction has restarted in Moundsville for the future home of the coffee and donut franchise, Dunkin’.

Located adjacent to the Walmart on Route 2, the foundation is set and now crews will start the walls.

Construction kicked off in the late fall, but because it sits near Walmart, an agreement was struck that work would stall during Walmart’s busy Christmas season.

City Manager Rick Healy tells 7NEWS this will be the first major coffee chain to set up shop in Moundsville and people are antsy for the opening date.

We have it on good word you will be getting your iced coffee in time for Summer.

Based on their schedule, we’re probably looking at an opening date of April or May. What we hear the most of is restaurants, restaurants, restaurants. People want eating places. So, we’re happy to see them come in and be part of the Moundsville community. Rick Healy, Moundsville City Manager

The other “restaurants” Healy is talking about, is the Osaka Hibachi restaurant, which he says is “very close” to opening in Moundsville at the former Pizza Hut property on Route 2.

Currently, the Valley’s nearest Dunkin’, West Virginia side, is all the way in Weirton.