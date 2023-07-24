MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The fair that’s seen thousands of animals, foods, and rides since 1948 is officially back and is welcoming guests through their gates.

The ribbon was cut, opening the fair for the annual Queens Pageant and Tractor Pull to kick off the week of activities and family fun.

Whether it’s the crown, the livestock, or the food, there is something for everyone and each attendee looks forward to something different each year.

”It’s probably all the kids, all the dedication for each and everybody that dedicates himself to this week is really spectacular to see.” Scott Reager – Executive Director, Marshall County Chamber of Commerce

”That’s the right answer. But I like the food myself and the animals and just the camaraderie from everyone here.” Beth Bertram – President, Fair Board

The carnival with rides and games opens officially on Tuesday and the rest of the week holds shows like the 4-H, the rodeo, truck and tractor pulls, and a concert performance from Allie Colleen to close out the week.

The Marshall County Fair runs from July 24th through July 30th.