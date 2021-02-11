Experiencing Grand Vue Park in a new way with RV Park and pool expected

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- The next time you take a trip to Grand Vue Park it won’t be just as you remember it.

It’s a place to go lodging, zip lining, or even just hiking, but there’ll be a lot more to experience there soon enough!

You’ll be able to give RV camping a try at this park. They’re building a 40-site RV Park within the Grand Vue Park.

But that’s not all that’s new.

They’re revitalizing their pool. They already have a pool, but they’re replacing it with a larger, more traditional-looking pool. Something that park General Manager Craig White says every age can enjoy… just as much as the rest of the park.

“All of that with activities like zip lining, Aerial adventure, and team building, and that kind of stuff, that just makes something for everyone. We have tremendous support in the community with the County Commission to make sure the patrons of Marshall County can enjoy something.” craig White, General Manger of Grand Vue Park

White is eager for what the park will look like with all these new amenities.

He was hoping the RV park would be up and running by June but isn’t certain it’ll be ready that soon.

He adds the pool will be open by 2022.

Grand Vue Park also announced its new partnership with Applied Adventure Consulting LLC (Applied Adventure) who will, beginning this spring, operate and manage all the aerial adventures at Grand Vue Park

Aerial adventures include the zip lines, ropes course, giant swing, mega jump,

rock climbing tower, and trampoline

Grand Vue says the team at Applied Adventure is comprised of long-tenured professionals who have helped to shape the zip line, ropes course, and aerial adventure industry since its commercial emergence in the U.S. in the early 2000s.

Applied Adventure has managed parks in n California and North Carolina.

Grand Vue Park says Applied Adventure will work to increase awareness of and participation in the great aerial adventure offerings at The Park, which will contribute to the continued growth and

the success of other offerings, from lodging to events and venue rentals and more, that remain under Grand Vue Park’s day-to-day management.

