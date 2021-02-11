Experiencing Grand Vue Park in a new way with RV Trailer Park and pool expected

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- The next time you take a trip to Grand Vue Park it won’t be just as you remember it.

It’s a place to go lodging, zip lining, or even just hiking, but there’ll be a lot more to experience there soon enough!

You’ll be able to give RV camping a try at this park. They’re building a 40-site RV Trailer Park within the Grand Vue Park.

But that’s not all that’s new.

They’re revitalizing their pool. They already have a pool, but they’re replacing it with a larger, more traditional-looking pool. Something that park General Manager Craig White says every age can enjoy… just as much as the rest of the park.

“All of that with activities like zip lining, Aerial adventure, and team building, and that kind of stuff, that just makes something for everyone. We have tremendous support in the community with the County Commission to make sure the patrons of Marshall County can enjoy something.” craig White, General Manger of Grand Vue Park

White is eager for what the park will look like with all these new amenities.

He was hoping the RV trailer park would be up and running by June but isn’t certain it’ll be ready that soon.

He adds the pool will be open by 2022.