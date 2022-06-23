GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re in Marshall County and don’t have plans this weekend, then this may be a fun evening for you.

The second annual Marshall County family fun night is this Saturday, June 25 at Glen Dale Park and pool.

It’s important to have these festivals and these events that we come together as a community and just have fun. We just laugh and have a good time and listen to music and swim and just enjoy being alive and free in this wonderful country. Zachary Allman, Marshall County Magistrate

All proceeds made will go to Helping Heroes and benefit the work they do for the Ohio Valley’s veterans.

The fact that we know that Helping Heroes is a local charity. Our money is going to go not to help people across the world or across the country, but right here in Marshall county. I believe in it so much and it’s a wonderful thing. Zachary Allman, Marshall County Magistrate

There will be free swimming, live music, food trucks, games for the kids, basket raffels and even a strongest fire department competition.

Last year organizers say about 1,300 people joined in on the fun and they invite the community back this Saturday June 25 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Allman said they’ve got some top notch entertainment including musician Bob Keel and comedian and storyteller Bil Lepp.