MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A family of ten in Marshall County are homeless after fire rips through their house.

It happened at 164 Goudy Lane in Limestone.

Eight kids and two adults all got out safely.



Limestone, Moundsville, and Glen Dale Volunteer Fire Departments along with Marshall County EMS all helped put out the blaze.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, but we do know the home was heavily damaged.

