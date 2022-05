MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police in Marshall County are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Christmas Eve 2021.

The family of missing teen Sara J. Harvey is asking for the public’s help in locating their daughter.

Harvey is white and has light brown hair.

Benwood Police confirm that Harvey has been missing since December 24, 2021.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Benwood Police Department at (304) 232-2121 or call 911.