Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- The fate of the Mitchell Power Plant in Moundsville is still up in the air. It’s currently scheduled to be shut down by 2040. But it may go away sooner rather than later and all that depends on the Public Service Commission.

But they won’t make a decision without your say.

West Virginia Delegate Lisa Zukoff isn’t sure what the odds are that this plant will go sooner, rather than later.

Meanwhile, American Electric Power has had plans to shut it down eventually, and if the PSC decides against doing the work that’s required for the plant, it may shut down even sooner.

We’re talking by 2028.

That’s why delegate Zukoff wants people to make their voices heard, by leaving a formal comment.

She fears for the long lasting consequences shutting it down could have on the community. That includes a lot of the good paying jobs we could lose.

“We have a lot at stake here, and I just think people need to be aware of it. Again, it’s not an emergency, but we do have an opportunity that will be gone after May 6. So, I would encourage anyone who cares about this issue to either email or write the Public Service Commission, and let them know your thoughts.” lisa Zukoff, West Virginia Delegate, 4th district

Zukoff’s talking about the public hearing The PSC is holding in Charleston on May 6.

It’s up to the PSC to make the decision. But Zukoff says the PSC will take anyone’s say into account.

If you’d like, you can have a say without even having to drive all the way to Charleston for that hearing.

Just go to www.psc.state.wv.us to leave your comment.