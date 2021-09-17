Festival of Colors 2021 canceled

One of the biggest events not only in the Ohio Vally but in West Virginia is canceled.

The Festival of Colors event was set to be held on September 18 at New Vrindaban’s The Palace of Gold

New Vrindaban officials said the event was canceled due to the surge in the Delta variant and rising covid cases. They also want to make sure that the public is safe.

In India, the Festival of Colors announces the arrival of spring and the passing of winter and people bury their hatchets with a warm embrace and throw their worries to the wind.

New Vrindaban says they are currently open.