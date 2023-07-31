The Festival of Colors is back in 2023.
The Festival of Colors is held at Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold in Marshall County, West Virginia on September 16 from 12-6 pm.
In India, the Festival of Colors announces the arrival of spring and the passing of winter where people involved will bury their hatchets with a warm embrace and throw their worries to the wind.
This event is family-friendly and for children of all ages.
For $10 ($15 on-site) you will receive a regular package that includes admission and two color bags. The $20 ($25 on-site) full package will grant you admission, three color bags, and lunch.
More information and tickets for the event can be found here.
(Video in the story shows previous coverage)