A fire broke out at the AEP Mitchell Plant in Marshall County.

According to officials, it was on the East Side of the plant.

According to Marshall County EMA director Tom Hart, the fire is currently under control, and no one is reported injured at this time.

The Mitchell Plant fire department was able to contain the fire themselves but called out first responders just in case.

