Fire officials stress the importance of CO Detectors after 2 people died in Marshall County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Following the tragic news of the elderly couple that was poisoned from Carbon Monoxide yesterday

Fire officials are sharing how important CO detectors are especially this time of year.

As residents brace for the cold they turn on their heating unit which could let off some of the toxic gas.

Carbon Monoxide affects people mentally and physically and is known as the silent killer.

“If you don’t have early detection with carbon monoxide detector, there is no way of knowing you are going to be exposed. It’s tasteless, it’s odorless, you can’t see it. It’s best to have CO detection on every level of your home because the gas does not necessarily travel from one floor to another.” Chief Larry Helms – Wheeling Fire Department

If anyone has any questions they are urged to call the Bureau of Fire Prevention 304-234-3726.