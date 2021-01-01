Two McMechen houses destroyed by early-morning fire

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF)- Multiple crews are on scene at a fire on 32 5th Street in McMechen.

Authorities say two buildings were “fully engulfed.”

Crews were on the scene at 3:00 a.m. and included Benwood, Glen Dale and Moundsville.

One house was abandoned. In the other, two people and a dog escaped. There were no injuries.

There is no information on how the fire started; 7News is working to get the details as they come in.

This is a developing story, stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updated information

