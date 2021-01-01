Two McMechen houses destroyed by early-morning fire

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF)- Multiple crews are on scene at a fire on 32 5th Street in McMechen.

Authorities say two buildings were “fully engulfed.”

Crews were on the scene at 3:00 a.m. and included Benwood, Glen Dale and Moundsville.

One house was abandoned. In the other, two people and a dog escaped. There were no injuries.

There is no information on how the fire started; 7News is working to get the details as they come in.

Here’s the aftermath of the two houses that were in flames this morning on 5th street in McMechen. House on the left was abandoned, two people and a dog escaped the house on the right. The cause is under investigation. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/1VGJ9cYBp5 — Steven Ruffing (@StevenWTRF) January 1, 2021

