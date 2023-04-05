Firefighters from Glen Dale, McMechen, and Moundsvile responded to a call at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital on Wednesday.

WVU Medicine says staff noticed a burning smell Wednesday morning and the maintenance and facilities team took immediate action and located the source.

Due to protocol, WVU Medicine contacted the local fire department

According to WVU Medicine, it was determined that there was no cause for evacuation and that it was safe for patients and staff to remain in the hospital.