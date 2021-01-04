First 100 COVID 19 vaccinations are given to residents 80 and older in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) People 80 and older were directed to call a special phone number over the weekend, to get an appointment to receive their first dose of Moderna COVID 19 vaccine.





But five minutes into that sign-up, Verizon had an outage that lasted several hours, and seniors were quite frustrated that they were unable to get through.





Mark Ackermann, threat preparedness director for the Marshall County Health Department, said they alerted the news media and got the word out that people should instead call the health department.



And they did—in massive numbers.



“People were crying on the phone,” Ackermann said. “We had so many calls flooding into the health department, we had to shut down our contact tracing for a while.”



In the end, the first 100 people were able to make their appointments, and they showed up Monday morning at the Chevron Building at the Marshall County Fairgrounds.



Wanda Wright, 93, of Moundsville, was the first through the door.





“I just want to thank the county health department for doing this,” she said. “I’ve been looking forward to this for eight months.”



She said she felt fine and had no adverse reactions.



After 15 minutes of sitting down and being monitored, she walked out with a smile.



Ackermann said there was an intense eagerness among this age group to receive the vaccination.



He said everyone who received their shot Monday has a second dose reserved for them 28 days from now.