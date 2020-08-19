First grader exposed to meth needle is “doing fine”

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) Police Chief Don DeWitt says the little boy who picked up a used syringe and was poked with the needle is showing no signs of illness.



“The boy is in first grade—about six years old—and his dad tells us he is fine,” Chief DeWitt said. “He is not sure whether the needle actually broke the skin or just poked him lightly.”



The chief said the officer who responded to the call at 6:30 p.m. Monday field-tested the needle “and got a presumptive positive for meth.”



Chief DeWitt said the tossing of used drug syringes in public places is careless and dangerous and is more and more common everywhere.

He said because of the syringe’s size, it would be nearly impossible to lift a fingerprint from it, and it could only yield the person’s identity if they have a prior criminal record and their prints are on file.





Plus he noted that checking syringes for prints would keep crime lab employees busy around the clock.



So he said the best approach is one of prevention.



He suggested that schools begin to teach youngsters the importance of avoiding needles, and of telling a grown-up about their presence.



He said the truly dangerous aspects of this careless littering are the possible transmission of blood-borne diseases, and even possible overdose by the child if the needle still contained the drug.



He said the McMechen Police Department was already in the process of putting up “sharps containers” all over, and encouraging people to dispose of needles safely.



He said one drawback is that many people object to having a sharps container placed in their neighborhood.



He urged anyone using a syringe to dispose of it safely.



In this case, it was found near a storm drain in the area of Logan Street at 10th or 11th Street.