“Flags for Heroes” on display in Mt. Olivet

MT. OLIVET, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s a stunning tribute to our heroes this Memorial Day.

160 flags are proudly on display in Mt. Olivet Community Park.

The Mt. Olivet Lions Club has been sponsoring this show of patriotism for the last three years.

Each flag has a tag, bearing the name of a local veteran or hero in someone’s family.

These flags will be on display until Tuesday, but the community will have two other chances to see them around 9/11 and Veterans Day. After that, the tag on each flag will be mailed to the person who sponsored it as a keepsake.

Flags for Heroes is part of a fundraiser for the Mt. Olivet Lions Club to erect a permanent veterans monument in the park.