Some roadways are closed in Marshall County on Monday after a fluid spill.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

EMA Director Tom Hart said that Roberts Ridge Road from Lindsay Lane To Snedaker Drive & Lindsay Lane are closed until further notice.

A fluid spill has happened on both roadways and Hart believes the spill was an oil/lubricant.

No one was injured or has been injured from the spill according to Hart.

Hart says to avoid both areas & use alternate routes.

Stick with 7News for updates